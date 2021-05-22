Two dead, several wounded, in Minneapolis shooting

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Two people were killed and several wounded in a shooting in the US city of Minneapolis late on Friday (May 21), police said.

Local law enforcement said one man was left in critical condition following the attack in the downtown area of the city, which was where Mr George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in May 2020.

The Minneapolis police department tweeted that there were 10 victims in total - five male and five female.

The two people shot dead were both men, the force said, adding that order had been "fully restored to the scene and surrounding areas".

Mr Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was murdered by Derek Chauvin, a 17-year veteran of the Minneapolis police department.

Chauvin was convicted on April 20 of murder and manslaughter for his role in Mr Floyd's death, which sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality around the world.

This story is developing.