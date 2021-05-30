Two dead, more than 20 injured in Florida shooting

  • Published
    1 hour ago

MIAMI (REUTERS) - Two people have died and more than 20 were injured in a shooting outside a billiards club in Hialeah, Florida, Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III said in a tweet early on Sunday (May 30).

"I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died", the official said in the tweet.

A white Nissan pulled up to the location and three people got out with assault weapons and handguns and started firing into the crowd that was gathered for a concert at the venue, CNN reported. This story is developing.

