Two Alabama teens charged with murder in 'Sweet 16' party shooting

The shooting took place at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in Dadeville, on April 15, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

ALABAMA - Two Alabama teenagers have been taken into custody and charged with murder in a shooting at a “Sweet 16“ birthday party that left four dead and 32 wounded, a state police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The suspects - Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee - were arrested and charged with four counts of reckless murder, said Sergeant Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said during a news conference.

The shooting on Saturday took place at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in Dadeville, a community of 3,200 people about 50 miles (80.47 km) northeast of Montgomery. REUTERS

