Twitter users report feed outage in latest post-Musk blip

In February, users in the United States and Asia were prevented from tweeting, checking messages or following new accounts. PHOTO: AFP
SAN FRANCISCO – Twitter users reported problems loading the service on Wednesday in the latest outage since billionaire Elon Musk took over the company and fired thousands of workers.

Users started reporting problems loading tweets from the site just before 10am London time on Tuesday (6pm, Singapore time), according to outage tracking platform, Downdetector.

This follows problems in February that prevented users in the United States and Asia from tweeting, checking messages or following new accounts.

An e-mail seeking comment from Twitter was not returned immediately. The company previously laid off its entire public relations department.

Twitter has seen sweeping staff cuts, which started with a 50 per cent reduction in employees after Mr Musk took over in 2022 in a bid to drive down costs following his US$44 billion (S$59 billion) acquisition.

The company fired additional staff on Saturday, including workers in the engineering and product departments, people familiar with the matter said.

Mr Musk in 2022 eliminated more than 3,700 jobs at Twitter, or half the company’s workforce. BLOOMBERG

