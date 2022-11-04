Twitter to start layoffs on Friday, sources say Elon Musk plans to cut half of workforce

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter will alert employees by 9am Pacific time on Friday (midnight Saturday Singapore time) about whether they will be laid off, the company said in an email to staff on Thursday.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” said the email, seen by Reuters.

Twitter said in the email that its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended in order “to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data”.

Billionaire Elon Musk plans to eliminate half of Twitter’s workforce, making good on plans to slash costs at the social media platform he acquired for US$44 billion (S$62 billion) last month, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

All told, Mr Musk wants to cut about 3,700 jobs, people with knowledge of the matter said this week.

The entrepreneur had begun dropping hints about his staffing priorities before the deal closed, saying he wants to focus on the core product.

“Software engineering, server operations & design will rule the roost,” he tweeted in early October.

Security staff at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters carried out preparations for layoffs, while an internal directory used to look up colleagues was taken off line Thursday afternoon, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Employees have been girding for firings for weeks. In recent days, they raced to connect via LinkedIn and other non-Twitter avenues, offering each other advice on how to weather losing one’s job, the people said.

Ex-Twitter engineers are also using social media to respond to former “Tweeps” looking to land jobs elsewhere.

Mr Musk has also been huddling with advisers to come up with new ways to make money from the blogging platform, including charging for verifications, which can help delineate real users from fake accounts.

He’s also considering reviving a long-since-discontinued short-video tool called Vine, a way to vie with popular video-sharing apps like TikTok.

Another product under consideration, the New York Times reported, is paid direct messages, which would let the rank and file send private messages to high-profile users. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS