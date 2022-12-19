Twitter to ban users from posting links to rival social platforms

The outside platforms include Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Post and Truth Social. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON - Twitter announced Sunday it was prohibiting users from including links to other social media platforms in their posts, the latest move by the company and its controversial owner Elon Musk.

“At both the Tweet level and the account level, we will remove any free promotion of prohibited 3rd-party social media platforms, such as linking out (i.e. using URLs) to any of the below platforms on Twitter, or providing your handle without a URL,” Twitter said in a statement on its website.

The outside platforms include Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Post and Truth Social, as well as third-party social media link aggregators such as linktr.ee and ink.bio. AFP

