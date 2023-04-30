Twitter to allow publishers to charge users on a per article basis starting May

SAN FRANCISCO – Twitter Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk said on Saturday that the social media platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click, calling it a win for both the public and media organisations.

The feature, to be rolled out in May, will enable users who do not “sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article,” billionaire owner Musk tweeted.

Mr Musk had said on Friday that Twitter will take a 10 per cent cut on content subscriptions after the first year, noting that the company will not take a cut for the first 12 months. These subscriptions include long-form text and hours-long video.

Since taking over the social media firm in October, Mr Musk has swiftly moved through a number of product and organisational changes. The company rolled out Twitter-verified blue tick as a paid service and shrunk the employee base by about 80 per cent.

Mr Musk has been bringing in changes to boost revenue at Twitter after the social media platform saw advertising income drop last year in the run-up to his on-again-off-again acquisition that closed. REUTERS