Twitter staff wipeout under Elon Musk spurs concern for site’s decay

SAN FRANCISCO – Twitter’s mass exodus of employees leaves the platform vulnerable to a broad range of malfunctions. The social network will succumb to a major glitch at some point, technologists predict. It’s just a matter of when.

The social network’s staff has shrunk to a fraction of its size since Mr Elon Musk took over at the end of October, through layoffs and resignations.

Mr Musk this week asked employees to sign on to a more “hardcore” version of their jobs or leave; astonishing numbers opted out.

Multiple teams that were critical for keeping the service up and running are completely gone, or borrowing engineers from other groups, according to people familiar with the matter. That includes infrastructure teams to keep the main feed operational and maintain tweet databases.

#RIPTwitter trended on the site, as users and departed employees predicted an imminent shutdown and said their goodbyes.

“It’s a pretty dark picture,” said Mr Glenn Hope, an engineer who worked at Facebook and Instagram and who earlier tweeted a list of possible scenarios that could cause failures on the social network. “The amount of tribal knowledge lost is simply staggering, possibly unprecedented.”

That doesn’t mean that Twitter will shut down completely and unexpectedly. More likely, remaining employees will be unable to fix issues in the code, and the site will start to lose some functionality, or be vulnerable to a major hack, technologists said.

In general, computer servers don’t run on autopilot. A platform like Twitter requires all sorts of software to keep it running – from the front-end website that people scroll to the back-end databases that store billions of tweets – and can be stressed during major global events like this weekend’s World Cup.

The complexity of these systems means they may require constant tweaking, maintenance and institutional knowledge of the way things are set up. It gets even more complicated if software was built under rushed or less-than-ideal circumstances, said Dr Chester Wisniewski, principal research scientist at the cybersecurity company Sophos.

“It’s a nightmare scenario for almost any firm, especially a tech firm,” Dr Wisniewski said.

Rot over time

It is natural for network security at a platform like Twitter to rot over time, as flaws in the company’s code base are found and nobody is left to fix them promptly, according to Mr Alec Muffett, a software engineer who has worked in host and network security for more than 30 years, including at Facebook. The most plausible risks to Twitter’s network security now are account takeovers or privacy breaches, he said.

And with far fewer engineers left at the company to troubleshoot operations issues, there is a risk that some critical system at Twitter will crash.

“Like a table losing a leg, important parts of the site – or even the whole site – will fall over,” Mr Muffett said. Users may lose the ability to retweet or log in, for instance.

If a site is unreliable, people may give up on using it. Advertisers might also lose confidence that the promotions they’re paying for are going to show up in front of the right people, further threatening Twitter’s financial future.