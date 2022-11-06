Twitter rolls out new $11 subscriptions offering verification

SAN FRANSCISCO – Twitter has started giving users who sign up for US$8 (SS11) a month a verified check mark, days after owner Elon Musk floated the idea of a new verification system.

“Power to the people,” Twitter said in the version notes for its latest update that was released on Saturday.

“Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”

Alongside the new verification system, Twitter is promising to halve the number of advertisements subscribers see “soon.”

Also coming are the ability to post longer videos and get priority ranking in replies, mentions and searches, the company said.

The latest update demonstrates how quickly Mr Musk is moving to transform the social media platform that he purchased for US$44 billion.

In the week since he formally took control of the site, the billionaire has fired nearly half its staff along with most of the top managers.

He has touted the Twitter Blue subscription plan as a way to contend with plummeting ad revenues as well as to weed out bots.

Twitter is pushing ahead with its new verification system at a crucial time, with the US due to hold elections on Tuesday.