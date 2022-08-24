Twitter misled US regulators on security, spam accounts, says whistleblower

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Twitter misled federal regulators about its defences against hackers and spam accounts, the social media company's former security chief Peiter Zatko said in a whistleblower complaint.

In an 84-page complaint, Zatko, a famed hacker more widely known as "Mudge," alleged Twitter falsely claimed it had a solid security plan, according to documents relayed by congressional investigators.

The accusations come as the social media company battles Elon Musk in court after the world's richest person attempted to pull out of US$44 billion (S$60 billion) deal to buy the company, citing Twitter's failure to provide details about the prevalence of bot and spam accounts.

Tesla chief executive Musk had offered to buy Twitter for US$54.20 per share, saying he believed it could be a global platform for free speech.

Twitter's shares fell 5 per cent to US$40.79 in afternoon trading.

Twitter and Musk have sued each other, with Twitter asking a judge on the Delaware Court of Chancery to order Musk to close the deal.

A trial is scheduled for Oct 17.

The complaint by Zatko was filed last month with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice, as well as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The complaint, which was first published by the Washington Post and CNN, was also sent to congressional committees.

"We are reviewing the redacted claims that have been published but what we have seen so far is a false narrative that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies," Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal told employees in a memo.

The Senate Judiciary Committee's top Republican, Chuck Grassley, said the complaint raised serious national security concerns and privacy issues and needed to be investigated.

"Take a tech platform that collects massive amounts of user data, combine it with what appears to be an incredibly weak security infrastructure, and infuse it with foreign state actors with an agenda, and you've got a recipe for disaster," he said.

The FTC declined to comment.