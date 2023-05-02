Twitter logged off some users from the desktop version of site

SAN FRANCISCO – Twitter users were forced out of the platform and had trouble logging back in on Monday. 

More than 2,000 outages were reported, according to Downdetector. It is not clear what is causing the outage, and Twitter did not meaningfully respond to a request for comment.

Some users that could not log in via their computers were able to access the site from a mobile phone. The site has been undergoing multiple technical issues in the months since owner Elon Musk laid off thousands of employees. 

Earlier on Monday, Twitter users reported a different kind of bug. They found that editing their profiles to say “blue check” caused a check to temporarily appear by their names, even if they had not paid US$8 (S$10.70) for the Twitter Blue premium service. BLOOMBERG

