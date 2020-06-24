Twitter hides new Trump tweet targeting protesters, labels it 'abusive'

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Twitter on Tuesday (June 23) enforced a rule against "abusive" content by labelling and hiding a tweet from US President Donald Trump threatening to use force against protesters in the US capital.

The move appeared to be the first using that standard by Twitter against the president.

The platform has previously labelled Trump's comments misleading and violating its standards on promoting violence.

"There will never be an 'Autonomous Zone' in Washington, DC, as long as I'm your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!" Trump tweeted.

The action by Twitter requires users to click through to read the Trump tweet, with a tag on the message that it "violated the Twitter rules about abusive behaviour" but that it would remain visible "in the public's interest."