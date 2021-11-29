Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to step down: Source

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey will step down from his role and a successor has been lined up, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The company’s board has been preparing for Dorsey’s departure since last year, the source said.

The news comes as Twitter has accelerated the pace of its product innovation over the past year to compete with social media rivals such as Facebook and TikTok, and to reach its goal of doubling annual revenue by 2023.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment.

Shares of the microblogging platform surged 9 per cent in early trading, while those of digital payments firm Square, of which Mr Dorsey is also chief executive, were up 3 per cent.

Trading in the shares was then suspended ahead of an expected announcement.

In his last tweet on Nov 28, Mr Dorsey said: "I love twitter".

The likes on that tweet surged to more than 54,000 on Monday.

CNBC was the first to report Mr Dorsey's move.

In early 2020, Mr Dorsey faced calls from Elliott Management to step down, after the hedge fund argued that he was paying too little attention to Twitter while also running Square.

Mr Dorsey fended off the pressure by giving Elliott and its ally, buyout firm Silver Lake Partners, seats on Twitter's board.