Twitter boss lists his first tweet for auction

SAN FRANCISCO • "just setting up my twttr" - the first-ever tweet on the platform - is up for sale after Twitter boss Jack Dorsey listed his famous post as a unique digital signature on a website for selling tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The post, sent from his account in March of 2006, received offers on Friday that went as high as US$88,888.88 (S$119,324) within minutes of the Twitter co-founder tweeting a link to the listing on Valuables by Cent - a tweets marketplace.

NFTs are digital files that serve as digital signatures to certify who owns photos, videos and other online media.

Mr Dorsey's 15-year-old tweet is one of the most famous postings on the platform and could attract bidders to pay a high price for the digital memorabilia.

The highest bid for the tweet stood at US$100,000 at 0125 GMT (9.25am Singapore time) on Saturday.

Launched three months ago, Valuables compares the buying of tweets with buying an autographed baseball card.

A tweet's buyer will get an autographed digital certificate, signed using cryptography, that will include metadata of the original tweet, according to the Valuables website.

The tweet will continue to be available on the Twitter website.

REUTERS