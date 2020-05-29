Twitter attaches disclaimer to Trump's Minneapolis tweet for 'glorifying violence'

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Twitter said on Friday (May 29) that one of US President Donald Trump's tweets on Minneapolis protests had breached its rules about "glorifying violence."

"These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!" Mr Trump's tweet read.

Twitter added that it may be in the public's interest for the tweet to remain accessible.

Mr Trump had earlier attacked Twitter for tagging his tweets about unsubstantiated claims of fraud about mail-in voting with a warning prompting readers to fact-check the posts.

Following that incident, Mr Trump said he will introduce legislation that may scrap or weaken a law that has protected Internet companies, including Twitter and Facebook, in an extraordinary attempt to regulate social media platforms where he has been criticised.

The proposed legislation is part of an executive order Mr Trump signed on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Trump wants to "remove or change" a provision of a law known as Section 230 that shields social media companies from liability for content posted by their users.

He said US Attorney-General William Barr will begin drafting legislation "immediately" to regulate social media companies.