Twitter asks some laid off workers to come back: Report

After Twitter laid off half of its staff last week, the company is now asking dozens of employees who lost their jobs to return.
Updated
Published
32 min ago

NEW YORK - After Twitter Inc laid off roughly half its staff last week following Mr Elon Musk’s US$44 billion (S$62 billion) acquisition, the company is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake. Others were let go before management realised that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Mr Musk envisions, the report said, citing people familiar with the moves.

Twitter recently laid off 50 per cent of its employees, including employees on the trust and safety team, the company’s head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth said in a tweet earlier this week.

Tweets by staff of the social media company said teams responsible for communications, content curation, human rights and machine learning ethics were among those gutted, as were some product and engineering teams.

Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple’s App Store to begin charging US$8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Mr Musk’s first major revision of the social media platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. REUTERS

