Twin blazes form California's largest wildfire in history

Flames leap above a vehicle on High Valley Road as the Ranch Fire, part of the Mendocino Complex Fire, burns near Clearlake Oaks, California, on Aug 5, 2018.
Flames leap above a vehicle on High Valley Road as the Ranch Fire, part of the Mendocino Complex Fire, burns near Clearlake Oaks, California, on Aug 5, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Published
46 min ago

SAN FRANCISCO/LOS ANGELES (AFP, REUTERS) - State officials said on Monday (Aug 6) twin blazes have formed California's largest wildfire in state history.

The Mendocino Complex Fire, made up of two separate conflagrations that merged, has burned 283,800 acres (114,800 hectares) and was still growing, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

The Mendocino Complex became the largest wildfire in California state history on Monday as it raged at the southern tip of the Mendocino National Forest, state wildfire officials said.

The complex took over the top spot from the Thomas Fire, which burned 281,893 acres in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in 2017.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

JCU finds success in its 'Students First' approach to education
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!