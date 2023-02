SAN FRANCISCO - Cloud communications company Twilio said on Monday that it was eliminating about 17 per cent of roles and closing some offices.

The move, which is the second instance of job cuts in six months, sent the company’s shares up 2 per cent.

As part of the restructuring, Twilio will divide the operations into two units – Twilio Data and Applications and Twilio Communications, according to a blog post on Monday. REUTERS

