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Twelve people killed in Missouri plane crash, state highway patrol says

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The crash occurred near Butler Memorial Airport, and authorities said the victims included skydivers and a pilot.

The crash occurred near Butler Memorial Airport, and authorities said the victims included skydivers and a pilot.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM X

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BUTLER, Missouri - Twelve people reportedly died in a plane crash on June 14 in Butler, Missouri, the state highway patrol posted on social media.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport.

"At this time reports indicate all occupants (12 total) have perished," the agency wrote in a post on X.

The victims included 11 skydivers and a pilot, a spokesperson with Bates County Emergency Management told local TV station Fox4.

Butler is about 97km south of Kansas City, Missouri. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.