Turkey urges Biden administration to be 'decisive' over F-16 deal as US Congress objects

WASHINGTON - Turkey on Wednesday urged the Biden administration to be decisive in its bid to sell F-16 warplanes to Turkey and convince the US Congress to drop its opposition to a planned US$20 billion (S$26.41 billion) deal.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Washington he had told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Turkey dropping its objections to Sweden and Finland joining Nato should not be a precondition for the F-16 sale.

“What is important here is whether the administration will be decisive or not.... If it displays a strong stance against any steps to prevent this, the issue would be resolved,” Mr Cavusoglu said after meeting Mr Blinken, in comments broadcast by Turkish state television TRT.

The Biden administration has expressed its support for the sale of the jets to Turkey, despite opposition from Congress over Ankara’s problematic human rights record and Syria policy, as it seeks to keep Nato unity in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But the Congress has been loud in its opposition. Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee whose leaders review major foreign military sales, have been against the deal.

“The administration should not waste such an important deal between two allies just because one person or a few people are blocking it. It should not bow down,” Mr Cavusoglu said.

Recently, Ankara’s refusal to ratify the Nato membership of Sweden and Finland has become more central to Congress’ opposition.

“(Turkish President Tayyip) Erdogan’s... repeated attacks on our Syrian Kurdish allies, and continued cozying up to Russia – including delaying Sweden and Finland’s Nato membership – remain serious causes for concern,” Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen said in a statement.

“As I’ve said before, for Turkey to receive the F-16s, we need assurances that these concerns will be addressed,” he said.

The two Nordic states applied for Nato membership last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but their bids need approval from all 30 Nato member states. Turkey and Hungary have yet to endorse the applications.

Turkey raised objections, accusing the countries of harbouring groups it deems terrorists. It said Sweden in particular must first take a clearer stance against these groups, mainly Kurdish militants and a group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

In his meeting with Mr Blinken, Mr Cavusoglu said Ankara’s approval of the Nordic countries’ Nato bid was not presented as a precondition, but he said the US side made it clear that it would be viewed positively by the Congress.

Mr Cavusoglu said Turkey was not denying that the two countries have taken steps to address Ankara’s security concerns but there was more they should do and that they knew that.