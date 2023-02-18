Turkey quake fuels conspiracy posts on US antenna station

PARIS – Conspiracy theories about a US research station have resurged, with social media users falsely blaming it for the Turkey-Syria earthquakes, following debunked claims that it causes weather disasters and spreads the coronavirus.

Scientists have for years been refuting claims that the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Programme (Haarp), with its Alaska facility boasting 180 radio antennae, is a United States government-backed programme to weaponise the atmosphere and subjugate the population.

The series of earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Feb 6, killing tens of thousands of people, gave rise to a new variant of the theory on social media in various languages.

It has been dismissed by experts as science fiction.

‘Crazy’ earthquake claims

Some users cited flashes of light before the quake as evidence that they were artificially generated by Haarp.

Some claimed it was to punish Turkey for resisting the admission of new member countries to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato).

“This is so crazy. It’s like asking if the earthquake was caused by Bugs Bunny digging for carrots,” said Dr David Keith, professor of applied physics at the Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

“There is simply no known mechanism for anything remotely like Haarp to have any impact on earthquakes.”

Haarp sends radio waves to heat electrons in the ionosphere, the top layer of earth’s atmosphere, to study their effects on communications systems. Its waves are not big enough to reach Turkey.

Quakes are caused by movements of the earth’s crust.

Experts told Agence France-Presse that lights are commonly seen during earthquakes. Theories vary about their origin. In some cases, they come from power lines or electricity stations shaken by the quake.

Haarp was run by the US Air Force and Navy before being handed over in 2015 to the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Dr Michael Lockwood, professor of space environment physics at the University of Reading, said claims about Haarp being used as a weapon may have stemmed from the programme initially using radio waves to communicate with submarines – a function that became obsolete after the Cold War.

This history “got blown up into the farcical idea that Haarp is some form of a weapon”, Dr Lockwood said.

“Some form of social mind control is the usual favourite, but generating earthquakes is one that I hadn’t heard before.”