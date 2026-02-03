Tulsi Gabbard says Trump requested her presence at FBI raid in Fulton County

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard wrote in a letter that she observed FBI personnel executing a search warrant in Fulton County.

WASHINGTON – US director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Feb 2 she was present at last week’s Federal Bureau of Investigation raid on an election facility in Georgia at the request of President Donald Trump and that her attendance was within her authority.

Ms Gabbard wrote in a letter to lawmakers dated Feb 2 that she observed FBI personnel executing a search warrant in Fulton County and was present there for a “brief period of time”.

Top Democrats on the Senate and House of Representatives intelligence committees had called for Ms Gabbard to brief their panels on why she was present at the raid and raised concerns about her presence.

Ms Gabbard also said that while visiting the FBI field office in Atlanta, she “facilitated a brief phone call” for Mr Trump to thank FBI agents for their work on the probe, a departure from law enforcement norms.

She added in the letter that Mr Trump did not ask any questions and that she and Mr Trump did not issue any directives.

The FBI searched Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center on Jan 28 , pursuing Mr Trump’s false claims that his 2020 election defeat was the result of widespread voting fraud.

Claims of voting fraud in the 2020 presidential election have been rejected by courts, state governments and members of Mr Trump’s own former administration.

Ms Gabbard’s letter was addressed to Democratic US Senator Mark Warner and Representative Jim Himes. Mr Warner’s office said Ms Gabbard’s letter “raises more questions than it answers”.

It is unusual for America’s top intelligence official to be included in a domestic law enforcement operation as the remit of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is overseas spying and protecting national security.

“My presence was requested by the President and executed under my broad statutory authority to coordinate, integrate, and analyse intelligence related to election security, including counter-intelligence, foreign and other malign influence and cybersecurity,” Ms Gabbard wrote.

Experts had raised legal questions over Ms Gabbard’s presence.

“The DNI has authorities set out by statute and they don’t include investigating past elections for potential fraud,” Mr Robert Litt, who served as the top ODNI lawyer from 2009 to 2017, told Reuters last week. REUTERS