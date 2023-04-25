Tucker Carlson: The voice of white America's outrage falls silent

WASHINGTON - In the world of Mr Tucker Carlson’s hit TV show, America was under assault – by Democrats, by health authorities, by Black Lives Matter protests – and white conservatives were in a fight for their very survival.

Anti-white racism was on the rise. Modern liberals hated Christianity. Migrants were invading. These were just a few of the claims made by the host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” – who left Fox News on Monday after more than a decade as a thorn in the side of the Washington establishment.

In broadcast after broadcast, the 53-year-old would appeal to viewers’ outrage and play on their fears, propelling his show toward the summit of cable TV, making him millions of dollars, while providing ample fodder for conspiracy theorists and racists in the process.

The news of Mr Carlson’s departure came days after Fox News paid a settlement approaching US$800 million (S$1.07 billion) to end a defamation case over false allegations that ballot-counting company Dominion Voting Systems had helped steal the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump.

Internal communications released ahead of the scheduled trial suggested that Mr Carlson and senior colleagues doubted the claims by Trump aides and the network itself – but aired them anyway for fear of losing viewers to rivals.

Off-screen, Fox News made no secret of the fact that Mr Carlson was what writers of literary fiction call an unreliable narrator.

The network argued in a 2020 lawsuit that viewers knew to apply a healthy dose of scepticism to material on his show, which launched in 2016 and drew millions of viewers per episode.

But critics accused the programme of polarising Americans and contributing to a climate of paranoia that had given rise to politically-motivated violence such as racist mass shootings.

Blue eyes locked on viewers for an hour, five nights a week, Mr Carlson discussed current events on a show billed as “the sworn enemy of lying,” and which promised to “ask the questions that you would ask – and demand answers.”

The Dominion case revealed however that Mr Carlson lacked the candour he claimed for his dispatches, praising Donald Trump in public while telling colleagues in private he couldn’t wait until he could “ignore Trump most nights.”

“I hate him passionately,” Mr Carlson said of the former president in the private messages that came to light during the dispute.

He also faced fierce criticism for downplaying the severity of the 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol by Trump supporters, misrepresenting the riot as a peaceful protest.

His special report cherry-picking footage to whitewash the violent conduct of the rioters was described as “shameful” by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and even criticised by Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.