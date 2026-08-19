Trump’s war on tariff evasion could turn into a battle over global manufacturing

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The White House report titled “The Great Transshipment Scam” may set up a fight over rules of origin.

PHILADELPHIA – The Trump administration’s new crackdown on tariff evasion may eventually trigger a bigger confrontation over what “Made in China” really means.

Most trade experts say the Aug 13 White House report on alleged China-linked transshipment is less an intellectually rigorous economic analysis than a political document designed to reinforce the administration’s case for tariffs and tougher enforcement.