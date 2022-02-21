Trump's social media app set for release today

WASHINGTON • Mr Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, appears set to launch in Apple's App Store today, based on posts from an executive on a test version seen by Reuters, potentially marking the return of the former US president to social media.

In a series of posts late last Friday, a verified account for the network's chief product officer, listed as Billy B, answered questions on the app from people invited to use it during its test phase.

On when the app, available last week for beta testers, would be released to the public, the executive replied: "We're currently set for release in the Apple App Store for Monday Feb 21."

It would restore Mr Trump's presence on social media over a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube following the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters on Jan 6 last year after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.

Last Tuesday, Mr Trump's eldest son Donald Jr posted on Twitter a screenshot of his father's verified @realDonaldTrump Truth Social account with one post, or "truth", that he uploaded last Monday: "Get Ready! Your favourite President will see you soon!"

The screenshots seen by Reuters show the app is now at version 1.0, suggesting it has reached a level ready for public release.

Asked whether users would be able to edit their "truths", the executive replied "not yet".

REUTERS