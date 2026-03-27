Trump’s signature to appear on US currency, Treasury says, ending 165-year tradition

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US dollar bills are seen on a light table at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington.

WASHINGTON - US paper currency will bear President Donald Trump’s signature to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence, the Treasury Department said on March 26, a first for a sitting president, while deleting the Treasurer of the United States’ signature from US money for the first time in 165 years.

The Treasury said in a statement to Reuters that the first US$100 bills with Mr Trump’s signature and that of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will be printed in June, followed by other bills in subsequent months.

The Treasury’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing is currently still producing notes bearing the signatures of former president Joe Biden’s Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, and Treasurer Lynn Malerba.

Ms Malerba will be the last of an unbroken line of Treasurers whose signatures had appeared on US federal currency since 1861, when it was first issued by the US government.

The signature change is the latest effort by the Trump administration and its allies to put the president’s name on buildings, institutions, government programs, battleships and coins. The design of a commemorative gold coin with Mr Trump’s image was approved by a federal arts panel whose members he appointed.

Mr Bessent said in a statement that the move was appropriate for the US 250th anniversary, given strong US economic growth, financial stability and “lasting dollar dominance” during Mr Trump’s second term.

“There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than US dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial,” Mr Bessent said.

An effort for a circulating US$1 Trump coin was set back by laws prohibiting the depiction of living individuals on US coins.

A statute governing the printing of Federal Reserve notes gives the Treasury broad discretion to change designs to guard against counterfeiting. The law requires keeping certain elements, including the words “In God We Trust” and only allows portraits of deceased individuals.

The overall designs of bills will not change, except for Mr Trump’s signature replacing the Treasurer’s, Treasury officials said. REUTERS