Trump's rivals tie him to Republican election losses ahead of debate

MIAMI - Donald Trump’s rivals for the Republican presidential nomination tried to tie him to the party’s disappointing showing in a string of local elections as they prepared to face off on Wednesday in the third Republican debate.

Trump’s rivals seized on a series of Republican defeats in state elections on Tuesday night to make the case that the party needed new leadership - with some outright blaming Trump for the poor results - as they assembled in Miami.

Frontrunner Trump is skipping Wednesday’s debate, as he did the first two, and will hold a rival event close by.

An intensifying rivalry between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley could dominate the debate as the two presidential hopefuls seek to present themselves as their party’s best alternative to Trump.

Ms Haley, 51, in third place nationally, has grown stronger as she seeks to dislodge Mr DeSantis, 45, from his distant second place.

The debate, in Miami, begins at 8pm ET (9am on Thursday, Singapore time).

With the first Republican state nominating contest in Iowa little more than two months away, Trump’s rivals are running out of time to halt his march towards becoming the party’s White House standard-bearer once again next year.

On Tuesday, Democrats and abortion rights advocates notched a string of electoral victories, including in Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia.

In Kentucky, a Republican who was endorsed by Trump handily lost the governor’s race on Tuesday, in a contest many had predicted would be close.

Mr DeSantis has previously blamed Trump for disappointing election results in last year’s midterm congressional elections.

Mr DeSantis’ campaign said in a statement: “Last night’s disappointing results show why Republicans need a winner to lead the future of the party.”

Ms Haley sounded a similar note: “After Republicans suffered big losses in the 2022 midterms, the pattern continues one year later.”