Trump’s Republican rivals criticise ‘weaponisation’ of US Justice Department after indictment

WASHINGTON - Former US president Donald Trump’s rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination criticised the move to charge him over his handling of classified documents, underscoring their fear of upsetting the core Trump supporters needed to win the race.

The indictment of a former United States president on federal charges is unprecedented in American history, a case made more extraordinary by the fact that Trump is the front runner in the Republican race to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in 2024.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and US Senator Tim Scott on Thursday were among the presidential candidates who accused the Justice Department of political bias following news that Trump had been indicted by a federal grand jury for retaining classified documents, obstructing justice and other crimes.

“The weaponisation of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society,” Mr DeSantis, who is running a distant second behind Trump in the polls, wrote on Twitter. “We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation.”

Mr Scott, who is polling in the single digits, also criticised what he called the “weaponisation” of federal prosecutors.

“Today what we see is a justice system where the scales are weighted,” he said in an interview on Fox News.

A spokesman for Special Counsel Jack Smith, the Justice Department official who is handling the investigation, declined to comment. It is illegal for the government to comment publicly on any sealed grand jury matter.

Speaking at a White House news conference before the indictment news broke on Thursday, Mr Biden said the public can be confident that the Justice Department acts fairly and with independence, including in its investigation into Trump.

“I have never once, not one single time, suggested to the Justice Department what they should do or not do relative to bringing a charge or not bringing a charge,” Mr Biden said in response to a reporter’s question.

Mr Vivek Ramaswamy, a venture capitalist running a long shot bid for the Republican nomination, issued a statement accusing Mr Biden’s Justice Department of unfairly targeting the former president and vowing to pardon him if elected.

Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, another long shot candidate, was the sole rival so far to outright criticise Trump.

Arguing that Trump had flouted the Constitution and shown a “disrespect for the rule of law”, Ms Hutchinson called on him to end his campaign.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who this week blasted Trump as he announced his own 2024 bid, said he wanted to see the details of the indictment before weighing in.

“As I have said before, no one is above the law, no matter how much they wish they were,” he said on Twitter.