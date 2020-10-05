Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says positive for Covid-19

Ms Kayleigh McEnany wrote on Twitter her test results came back positive while she experienced no symptoms.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AFP) - White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced on Monday (Oct 5) she has tested positive for Covid-19, three days after President Donald Trump was hospitalised with the disease.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” Ms McEnany said in a statement.

“No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit,” added Mr Trump’s spokesman, who said she was going into quarantine following the diagnosis.

This story is developing

 
 
 

