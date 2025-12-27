Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON - White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Dec 26 she is expecting her second child, becoming the first person in the high-profile role to be pregnant.

“The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for – a baby girl coming in May,” Ms Leavitt posted on Instagram.

She thanked President Donald Trump for his support and for “fostering a pro-family environment in the White House.”

Ms Leavitt, 28, who is married to real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, became the youngest ever White House press secretary when appointed in January at the start of Mr Trump’s second term.

She has won a reputation for ruthlessly effective appearances at press briefings, fiercely defending the president and quashing critical journalists. AFP