Air Force One returns to US over ‘minor’ electrical problem; Davos trip to continue on new aircraft

US President Donald Trump is travelling to join other world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE - US President Donald Trump’s plane reversed course and returned to Joint Base Andrews shortly after departing for the World Economic Forum in Davos on the night of Jan 20 because of a mechanical issue.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the crew discovered “a minor electrical issue” and Air Force One turned around out of an abundance of caution.

The plane landed safely at Andrews shortly after 11pm Washington time, after about an hour and 20 minutes in the air.

The White House said Mr Trump would board another plane and continue with his planned trip to the forum in Switzerland.

The US president was scheduled to arrive on Jan 21 and leave on Jan 22.

Mr Trump in his first term directed the Pentagon to pay US$3.9 billion (S$5.01 billion) for a pair of Boeing 747-8s to serve as the next generation of Air Force One.

But the service and Boeing have grappled with a string of technical obstacles, including flaws in the cockpit and passenger windows, cracked fuselage structures and excessive noise.

In December, the Air Force pushed back the estimated delivery date for the first of two new Air Force One jets by another year to mid-2028.

The Air Force offered the latest estimate in a statement that said the timeline “is the result of continuing discussions between Boeing and the Air Force.”

Boeing had earlier proposed delivering the plane in 2027, three years later than an originally contracted date of December 2024.

The decades-old fleet of government planes that ferry US presidents, vice-presidents, Cabinet secretaries, and first ladies around the world have had several complications in recent years.

In early 2025, Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s plane was forced to return to Washington because of a cracked windshield shortly after takeoff.

In October, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s plane was forced to make an unscheduled landing in the UK after also suffering a cracked windshield.

Mr Trump has frequently complained about Boeing’s timeline to finish the new planes.

In an unprecedented move in 2025, the Defence Department formally accepted a luxury Boeing Co 747-8 jumbo jet from Qatar to temporarily serve as the new Air Force One for Mr Trump.

The jet is one of the biggest foreign gifts ever given to the US government.

Mr Trump has defended accepting the plane, which has raised ethical and security concerns.

Retrofitting the plane to carry the president is expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars and take months of work, according to US officials. BLOOMBERG