Trump's 'Phase One' trade deal marred by costs of trade war: Analysts

WASHINGTON - The United States and China's arrival at a "phase one" trade deal may spell welcome relief for many from an impending tariff hike, and delivers some certainty for businesses, but it does not reverse the bruising effects of a trade war that has left both countries worse for the wear, said analysts.

While analysts credited US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping with pulling back the world's two biggest economies back from the brink, several pointed out the escalation had been of their own making to begin with.

Mr Trump and his allies have been hailing the agreement as a historic win.

Under it, Washington will suspend the tariffs on US$250 billion (S$338 billion) that were scheduled to go ahead on Sunday (Dec 15) while rolling back a limited amount of tariffs already in place.

In exchange, China will buy at least US$200 billion of American goods over the next two years and implement other commitments, including in the areas of intellectual property protection and financial services.

"The fact that we have a ceasefire, a rollback, is very significant. The fact that the Chinese were able to reach a deal with the US raises confidence that they can find a way forward somehow. A failure to reach a 'phase one' would have been taken in a very negative statement about the inability of the two sides to reach an agreement," said Professor Mary Lovely, a non-resident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, and Syracuse University economics don.

But she pointed out that American companies had incurred very large costs over the two-year-long trade war, and consumers had also paid a lot more due to American tariffs on Chinese goods. Taxpayers also footed the US$28 billion bill for the Trump administration's bailout package for farmers hit by sharp reductions of Chinese purchases of agricultural products.

"Those are the things we will probably never recoup. Did we get enough back in terms of intellectual property protection, forced technology transfers? We don't know that, but many of us are highly sceptical that it's going to outweigh these other costs," she told reporters on a call.

And while pressure from Washington may have contributed to some of the changes the Chinese have made over the last 18 months, including a new foreign investment law to prevent forced technology transfers, it was hard to directly tie the pressure to any particular action, she said.

Oxford Economics' chief US economist Gregory Daco called the tariff rollback "minor", noting that tariffs remained on two-thirds of Chinese goods imported by America.

The 25 per cent tariffs remain on US$250 billion of goods, and the 15 per cent tariffs on another US$112 billion of goods have been halved to 7.5 per cent but not removed entirely.

"The macro effects of such a rollback would be negligible as the dense fog of uncertainty remains," Mr Daco wrote on Twitter.

The National Retail Federal's senior vice-president for government relations David French said that while the US and China were moving in the right direction "for the first time in months", tariffs created uncertainty and costs for American retail supply chains.

"The trade war won't be over until they are eliminated completely," he said in a statement.

American Apparel and Footwear Association president Rick Helfenbein said: "The trade war is a self-inflicted wound that has caused a lot of pain for America. The sooner these tariffs are eliminated, the better."

"Aside from a cessation of continued escalation, there is not much worth cheering," said Center for Strategic and International Studies Chinese economic policy expert Scott Kennedy in a commentary on Friday.

"There is still significant ambiguity about what is in the deal but based on what we can surmise, it is unclear if the struggles of the past 2½ years have been worth it. The costs have been substantial and far reaching, the benefits narrow and ephemeral," he added.

Among the costs are a drop in total trade and direct investment between US and China, not to mention a battering of the global economic system by the Trump administration's liberal use of tariffs and other moves, Dr Kennedy argued.

But the longer-term effects include a divided or fragmented world economy and an increasingly estranged US-China relationship under which America's access to the Chinese market will decline over time, he said.

Eurasia Group analysts Michael Hirson, Jeffrey Wright and Paul Triolo also noted these broader pressures in the US-China relationship, which they said would lower the likelihood of both sides getting to a substantial "phase two" deal.

"The pending completion of the "phase one" deal should be viewed as a brake on escalation between the US and China, but one that is limited and scope and even durability," they said in a note on Friday.

"Moreover, the two sides will continue to take non-tariff actions, particularly in the area of technology, that impacts firms in both countries and global supply chains, furthering a degree of decoupling between the two economies next year and beyond."