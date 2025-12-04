Trump’s name added to US Institute of Peace ahead of peace deal signing

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The move comes after the Trump administration’s attempted takeover of the Institute of Peace earlier in 2025.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s name has been added to the sign outside the United States Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, where he is expected to host the presidents of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo on Dec 4 for the signing of a US-brokered peace deal.

The move comes after the Trump administration’s attempted takeover of the Institute of Peace earlier in 2025.

The administration removed staff and installed its own leadership before a federal judge declared those actions unlawful, calling the effort a “gross usurpation of power”. The nonprofit organisation, which is funded by the US Congress, has been operating in a holding pattern ever since.

When asked about the decision to emblazon the building with the president’s name, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly suggested the US Institute of Peace had been renamed for the president.

“Now, the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, which is both beautifully and aptly named after a president who ended eight wars in less than a year, will stand as a powerful reminder of what strong leadership can accomplish for global stability. Congratulations, world!” she said.

The claim that Mr Trump has ended eight wars in 2025 is widely disputed. Much work remains before most of the conflicts the president claims to have ended, including the Israel-Hamas conflict, can actually be considered resolved.

The institute did not respond to a request for comment.

The Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group staged a lightning advance in eastern Congo in 2025, seizing the region’s two largest cities and raising fears of a wider war.