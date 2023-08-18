Trump's lawyers propose 2026 trial date in federal election case

Donald Trump is the front runner for the Republican nomination in the November 2024 US election. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
46 sec ago

WASHINGTON – Lawyers for Donald Trump on Thursday asked a federal judge in Washington to schedule an April 2026 trial for the former president, on federal charges that he allegedly sought to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

That requested date would place the trial after the November 2024 US election, in which Trump is the front-runner for the Republican nomination.

“The public interest lies in justice and fair trial, not a rush to judgment,” Trump’s attorneys wrote on Thursday.

US Special Counsel Jack Smith, whose office is prosecuting the federal 2020 election case against Trump, last Thursday asked US District Judge Tanya Chutkan to schedule a trial to start on Jan 2, 2024. That date is two weeks before the first votes are cast in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

A spokesman for Mr Smith on Thursday declined to comment beyond that earlier court filing. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Why Trump is still front runner for Republican presidential nomination, even after latest indictment
What if Trump is elected with criminal charges still looming?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top