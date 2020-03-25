Trump's handling of coronavirus approved by 60 per cent in Gallup poll

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Some six in 10 Americans approve of the job US President Donald Trump is doing to combat the coronavirus crisis, pushing the leader's approval rating to 49 per cent - to the highest of his presidency, according to a poll released Tuesday (March 24) by Gallup.

Mr Trump's gains come as his standing has improved among Democrats and independents amid the viral outbreak, which has killed more than 660 people even as the nation has adopted strict rules limiting public gatherings.

Mr Trump's job approval numbers are up 6 points among Democrats and 8 points among independents, according to the survey.

And voters are largely giving Mr Trump positive marks for his handling of the pandemic, with 94 per cent of Republicans, 60 per cent of independents, and 27 per cent of Democrats approving of his efforts. That's higher than his general approval rating among each group.

Presidential approval has often rallied after significant national events, like the Sept 11 terrorist attacks, the killing of Osama bin Laden, or the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, according to Mr Jeffrey Jones, Gallup's senior editor.

"During these rallies, independents and supporters of the opposing party to the president typically show heightened support for the commander in chief," Mr Jones said in a statement.

The survey, which carried a margin of error of plus or minus 4 per cent, was conducted from March 13 through March 22, meaning it concluded before the president signalled his desire to reopen the country for businesses and social gatherings by the April 12, Easter Sunday.