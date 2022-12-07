Trump's company convicted by New York jury of scheme to defraud tax authorities

NEW YORK - Donald Trump’s real estate company was convicted on Tuesday of carrying out a 15-year-long criminal scheme to defraud tax authorities.

It adds to the legal woes facing the former US president as he campaigns for the office again in 2024.

The Trump Organisation - which operates hotels, golf courses, and other real estate around the world - faces up to US$1.6 million (S$2.2 million) in fines following the guilty verdicts by a jury on all charges the company faced.

Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for the Trump Organisation, told reporters the company would appeal.

Mr Futerfas said the law allowing the company to be found guilty if executives took criminal acts “in behalf of” the company was vague.

“It was central to the case,” Mr Futerfas said.

The exact amount of the fines will be determined by the judge overseeing the trial in New York State court.

The jury deliberated for a total of about 12 hours. Following the verdict, the judge set a sentencing date of Jan 13.

The company had pleaded not guilty. Mr Trump himself was not charged in the case.

While the fine is not expected to be material for a company of the Trump Organisation’s size, the conviction could complicate its ability to do business by spooking lenders and partners.

The case centred on charges that the company paid personal expenses like free rent and car leases for top executives including former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg without reporting the income, and paid them bonuses as if they were independent contractors.

“The smorgasbord of benefits is designed to keep its top executives happy and loyal,” prosecutor Joshua Steinglass told jurors during his closing argument last Friday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was in the courtroom for the verdict, said afterwards: “The former president’s companies now stand convicted of crimes. That is consequential.”