From the gilded statue of him to the giddy ovations, Mr Donald Trump was the star turn at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting's final day on Sunday.

And the 74-year-old former president made full use of his first public platform since being booted off Twitter and Facebook, attacking the handful of Republicans who have turned against him and dropping truck-size teasers that he may run for the White House again in 2024.