Trump-Xi meeting could be delayed, White House says

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US President Donald Trump (left) had previously said that he might postpone the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump’s highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping could be postponed as the US president remains focused on the Iran war, the White House said on March 16.

Any delay in Mr Trump’s scheduled March 31 to April 2 China trip risks magnifying tensions between Washington and Beijing, as the Iran crisis has joined trade and Taiwan among the spectrum of issues separating the world’s two biggest economies.

Iran has responded to joint US-Israeli attacks on that nation by threatening to fire on vessels moving through the strait, even as its own ships continue to transit the strait at near-normal rates.

Mr Trump has called on numerous nations, including China, to help ships safely transit the key Strait of Hormuz, where one-fifth of the world’s oil transits on a daily basis.

Mr Trump’s request for assistance so far has largely been rebuffed. China, which imported around 12 million barrels of oil daily in the first two months of 2026, most in the world, has not directly responded to Mr Trump’s request.

“The president looks forward to visiting China,” spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters. “The dates may be moved. As commander-in-chief, it’s his number-one priority right now to ensure the continued success of this operation, Epic Fury. So we’ll keep you posted on the dates as soon as we can.”

Mr Trump told the Financial Times on March 15 he might postpone the meeting if China did not help to unblock the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, on Fox News’ Fox & Friends programme, Ms Leavitt said, “I don’t think the meeting is in jeopardy, but it’s quite possible the meeting could be delayed.”

Iranian crude oil has continued ​to flow through the Strait of Hormuz at a near-normal pace, a Reuters review of shipping data shows, though overall exports from the Middle East have dropped more than 60% since the war started. Most of Iran’s oil exports go to China, according to US Energy Department data.

Travelling abroad ‘may not be optimal’ amid war

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on March 16 that Mr Trump may need to delay the trip due to coordinating the war effort - not because of the request that China help police the strait or because of any trade disagreements.

“The President wants to remain in DC to coordinate the war effort,” Mr Bessent said. “Traveling abroad at a time like this may not be optimal.”

The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Beijing has not specified dates for Mr Trump’s visit and normally does not detail Mr Xi’s schedule far in advance.

Preparations for Trump-Xi meeting move ahead

Preparations for the meeting are ongoing. The White House continued to make logistical arrangements for the trip on March 16, while Mr Bessent was in Paris for talks with Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng aimed at teeing up trade and other agreements for Mr Trump and Mr Xi in Beijing.

In those talks, which began on March 15, the Chinese showed openness to potential additional purchases of US agricultural goods including poultry, beef and non-soybean row crops, one source said before the second day of meetings. They also discussed the flow of rare earth minerals largely controlled by China and new approaches to manage trade and investment between the countries.

Spokespersons for the US Treasury and the US Trade Representative’s office declined to characterise the talks.

“Head of state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role ​in providing strategic guidance to China-US relations,” said Mr Lin Jian, a Chinese ​foreign ministry spokesperson, when asked about Mr Trump’s remarks during a regular press conference. Both sides are communicating ⁠about the trip, Mr Lin added. REUTERS