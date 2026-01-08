Trump withdraws US from dozens of international organisations: White House

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump walks to the White House as he returns from Florida, in Washington, DC on Jan 4.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Jan 7 signed a proclamation withdrawing the United States from 35 non-United Nations organisations and 31 UN entities that “operate contrary to US national interests”, the White House said in a statement.

The White House did not list the organisations but said they promote “radical climate policies, global governance, and ideological programs that conflict with US sovereignty and economic strength”.

It said the move was the result of a review of all international intergovernmental organisations, conventions and treaties that the US is a member of or party to.

“These withdrawals will end American taxpayer funding and involvement in entities that advance globalist agendas over US priorities, or that address important issues inefficiently or ineffectively such that US taxpayer dollars are best allocated in other ways to support the relevant missions,” the White House said.

The White House did not immediately respond when asked for further details and a list of the organisations.

Since beginning his second term a year ago, Mr Trump has sought to slash US funding for the UN, stopped US engagement with the UN Human Rights Council, extended a halt to funding for the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA and quit the UN cultural agency UNESCO. He has also announced plans to quit the World Health Organisation and the Paris climate agreement. REUTERS