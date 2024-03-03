Trump wins Michigan, Missouri Republican caucuses in dominant show of force

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan - Donald Trump on March 2 easily won the Republican caucuses in Michigan, where the party has been riven by infighting that some Republicans fear could hurt his campaign in the key battleground state as he gears up for the election in November.

The former US president also won the Missouri Republican caucus on March 2, according to a projection by the Associated Press.

In both states, Trump trounced Mrs Nikki Haley, his last remaining rival for the Republican presidential nomination, moving him closer to becoming his party’s White House standard-bearer and a likely general election rematch with President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

In Michigan, Trump beat Mrs Haley in all 13 districts taking part in the nominating caucuses, according to the state Republican Party.

Overall, Trump won with nearly 98 per cent percent support: 1,575 votes to just 36 for Mrs Haley.

Mr Pete Hoekstra, the Michigan Republican Party’s chair, called it “an overwhelming, dominating victory.”

More than 1,600 party insiders participated in the presidential caucus in the western Michigan city of Grand Rapids, where they were choosing delegates for Trump or former UN ambassador Mrs Haley for the party’s national nominating convention in July.

Republicans were also holding caucuses in Idaho on March 2, one of the final contests for Mrs Haley to alter the course of the race prior to Super Tuesday on March 5, the biggest day in the primaries, when 15 states and one territory will vote.

With victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, the US Virgin Islands, South Carolina, and now Michigan and Missouri under his belt, Trump is far and away the frontrunner in the race, with Mrs Haley hanging on thanks to support from donors keen for an alternative to the former president.

For this election cycle, Michigan Republicans devised a hybrid nominating system, split between a primary and a caucus.

Trump won the primary convincingly on Feb 27, securing 12 of 16 delegates up for grabs. He took all of Michigan’s remaining 39 delegates at stake on March 2.

At one of the 13 caucus meetings, the participants - knowing Trump would win easily - decided to save time by simply asking anyone who backed Mrs Haley to stand up. In a room of 185 voting delegates, 25-year-old Carter Houtman was the only person who rose to his feet.

“It was a little lonely,” Mr Houtman told Reuters in an interview afterwards.

Mr Houtman said he would likely vote for Trump in November’s general election if he is the nominee, but felt it was important to stand up for his beliefs on March 2.

“I didn’t like the way that Trump handled himself after the last election,” Mr Houtman said.