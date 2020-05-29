Trump will hold news conference on Friday on China

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Donald Trump said he will give a press conference on Friday (May 29) on China amid spiralling US-Chinese tensions over Hong Kong and the coronavirus fallout.

Trump told reporters of his plan at an Oval Office meeting on Thursday, but gave no specific details of what he would be announcing.

Fears that China will use a new law to end Hong Kong's freedom as a semi-autonomous territory have prompted expectations that Trump plans to hit back, possibly signalling a wider confrontation between the two economic superpowers.

Washington and Beijing are already clashing over responsibility for the extent of the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China but has caused devastation in the United States.

Trump blames that on China, although his domestic critics accuse him of mismanagement.