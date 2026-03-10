Trump weighs easing Russia sanctions, other measures to cool oil prices

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump told reporters that his administration was lifting sanctions on some countries as part of efforts to stabilise the oil market.

Follow our live coverage here.

– US President Donald Trump is considering easing oil sanctions on Russia and releasing emergency crude stockpiles as part of a package of options aimed at curbing spiking global oil prices amid the Iran conflict, according to multiple sources.

The deliberations reflect White House worries that the surge in oil prices following more than a week of US and Israeli strikes on Iran will hurt US businesses and consumers ahead of the November midterm elections, when Mr Trump’s fellow Republicans hope to retain control of Congress.

The US leader told reporters in Florida on March 9 that his administration was lifting sanctions on some countries as part of efforts to stabilise the oil market, but declined to provide details.

“So we have sanctions on some countries. We’re going to take those sanctions off until the strait is up,” he said.

Easing sanctions on Russia would potentially boost world supplies of oil at a time of massive disruptions to Middle East shipments from the expanding Iran conflict.

But it could also complicate US efforts to deprive Russia of revenue for its war in Ukraine.

Mr Trump added later in the press conference that he had a “very good call” with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine.

Analysts and industry officials have said the White House has few meaningful tools to quickly curb rising oil prices unless the authorities can restore the flow of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz – the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that carries roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply.

A previously announced White House plan to provide naval escorts and backstop insurance for tankers travelling the Strait of Hormuz has so far failed to significantly boost shipping traffic through the vital waterway.

“The problem is options range from marginal through symbolic to deeply unwise,” said one of the sources, who is engaged with the White House on the effort.

The turmoil in energy markets comes at a sensitive moment for Mr Trump, who has sought to keep fuel prices low as a cornerstone of his economic message to voters.

A prolonged spike in oil and petrol costs could ripple through the broader economy, raising transportation and consumer prices.

Stockpiles

Easing sanctions on Russia could include broad relief or more targeted options that would allow certain countries to buy Russian oil without fear of US penalties, three sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The US last week had already issued a temporary waiver allowing India to purchase certain Russian oil cargoes to help it cope with the loss of Middle Eastern supply.

US officials in Washington have separately been discussing with counterparts from the Group of Seven major economies a possible joint release of crude oil from strategic reserves.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed on March 9 that the US is considering coordinating sales of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but no decision has been made.

He added that the US was not considering imposing restrictions on exports of US energy as a way to control prices.

Other policy options available to Mr Trump include intervening in oil futures markets, waiving some federal taxes and lifting requirements under the Jones Act – a law mandating domestic fuel be moved only on US-flagged ships, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

‘A very small price to pay’

In a post on his Truth Social platform on March 8, Mr Trump downplayed the price spike, saying the surge will be temporary and “is a very small price to pay for (the) USA”.

On March 9, he said he expected the longer-term impact of the war on Iran to be lower prices for American consumers.

Global crude oil prices have hit levels not seen since mid-2022, briefly touching US$119 a barrel on March 9, with petrol and other fuel costs surging as a result since the US and Israeli strikes began on Feb 28.

The White House last week asked federal agencies to assemble proposals that could help ease pressure on crude and petrol prices, Reuters previously reported.

The deliberations involve top White House officials, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and top adviser Stephen Miller, the sources said. REUTERS