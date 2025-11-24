Trump weighing advanced Nvidia chip sales to China, Howard Lutnick says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump is weighing whether to allow Nvidia Corp to sell advanced artificial intelligence chips to China and will be the one to make a final decision on the matter, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said.

The president is hearing from “lots of different advisers” in deciding on the potential exports, Mr Lutnick said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Nov 24, noting that Mr Trump understands Chinese President Xi Jinping “the best.”

Bloomberg News had reported on Nov 21 that US officials are having early discussions on whether Nvidia can sell its H200 artificial intelligence chips to China.

“That kind of decision sits right on the desk of Donald Trump,” Mr Lutnick said in the interview. “He will decide whether we go forward with that or not.”

At the same time, Mr Lutnick acknowledged the tensions between promoting economic expansion and protecting national security.

“Do you want to sell China some chips and keep them using our tech and tech stack, or do you say to them, ‘Look, we’re not going to sell you our best chips. We’re just going to hold off on that, and we’re going to compete in the AI race ourselves,’” he said.

Allowing H200 sales to China would mark a significant easing of restrictions first imposed in 2022 to prevent Beijing and its military from accessing the most powerful US technologies.

Any move to sell a high-calibre processor to China would provoke sharp opposition from national-security hawks in Washington, where some lawmakers are backing legislation to prevent such a move.

Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang, who has forged a close relationship with Mr Trump and calls him often, is eager to sell his products to China.

The company remains shut out of the Chinese market for AI chips after authorities in Beijing told local companies not to buy the less-advanced H20 chips that Mr Trump approved for sale earlier in 2025.

Mr Lutnick said on Nov 24 that Mr Huang has “good reasons” for wanting to sell to China, adding that there are an “enormous number of other people” who agree it should be considered.

“It’s a really interesting question,” Mr Lutnick said. “He’s got all the information. He’s got lots and lots of experts talking to him, and he’s going to decide which way to go forward.” BLOOMBERG