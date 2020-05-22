Trump warns China of US response to Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump warned that the US would respond to a planned move in Beijing to curtail protests and democratic movements in Hong Kong.

"I don't know what it is because nobody knows yet," Trump, speaking to reporters as he left the White House on Thursday (May 21), said about the possible Chinese actions.

"If it happens, we'll address that issue very strongly."

He did not elaborate.

Chinese lawmakers are preparing to pass measures soon that would curb secession, sedition, foreign interference and terrorism in the former British colony, local media including the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people.

The National People's Congress later confirmed plans to pass a Bill establishing "an enforcement mechanism for ensuring national security" for Hong Kong, without providing details.