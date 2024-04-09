Trump v Biden: Money talks and polls whisper

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump began the week with a haul of US$50 million (S$67.38 million) from what he called the “biggest night” in fundraising ever, eclipsing President Joe Biden’s recent event that brought in more than US$26 million.

The Republican nominee is also having a good run in opinion polls.

But political scientists say there are more clues to the state of the presidential race than just fundraising and horse race surveys.

When it comes to funds, the Biden campaign is one up on Trump for now. It stumped up US$90 million in March, with US$26 million coming from a single fundraising dinner in New York that featured former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

This gives Mr Biden US$192 million cash in hand, more than any Democratic presidential candidate had at this point in the electoral cycle. And nearly US$100 million more than Trump, who raised US$66 million in March and ended the month with a kitty of US$93 million in hand.

Mr Biden, 81, has taken digs at 77-year-old Trump’s trouble with funds, including his difficulty in raising money for bail and legal fees in the four criminal cases he is fighting.

“Just the other day, a guy came up to me and said, ‘Mr President, I’m being crushed by debt, I’m completely wiped out, I need some help.’ I had to say, ‘I’m sorry, Donald, I can’t help you’,” Mr Biden said at one fundraiser.

But a week later, Trump outdid himself with an April 6 fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago that brought him US$50.5 million during the course of one single evening.

“It took three Democrat presidents to raise $25 million and one president to raise over $50 million – Donald J. Trump,” quipped Trump campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez.

While fundraising hauls are crucial in a presidential election, with candidates running up huge tabs on television campaigns and on mobilising voters, a big purse has not always guaranteed wins.

Ask Mrs Hillary Clinton, who outraised Trump two-to-one and still lost in 2016.

But money does smooth the way. Mr Biden has wasted no time pressing his money advantage, opening more than 100 field offices in the most competitive states of the 2024 election.

The ground game, a strong network of local party workers, can make the difference in a close race, says Mr Louis Perron, a political consultant and the author of a new book Beat The Incumbent.

“It gives you the freedom to do various things in a campaign, to try out new approaches and to be innovative,” said Mr Perron.