Trump vows tariffs on eight European nations over Greenland

US President Donald Trump put initial 10 per cent tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Finland from Feb 1.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Jan 17 vowed to implement a wave of increasing tariffs on European allies until the United States is allowed to buy Greenland, escalating a row over the future of Denmark’s vast Arctic island.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said additional 10 per cent import tariffs would take effect on Feb 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Great Britain – all already subject to tariffs imposed by Mr Trump.

Those tariffs would increase to 25 per cent on June 1 and would continue until a deal was reached for the US to purchase Greenland, Mr Trump wrote.

Mr Trump has repeatedly insisted he will settle for nothing less than ownership of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Leaders of both Denmark and Greenland have insisted the island is not for sale and does not want to be part of the United States.

The president has repeatedly said Greenland is vital to US security because of its strategic location and large mineral deposits, and has not ruled out using force to take it.

European nations this week sent military personnel to the island at Denmark’s request.

“These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable,” Mr Trump wrote.

“The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades,” he said.

Protesters in Denmark and Greenland demonstrated on Jan 17 against Mr Trump’s demands and called for the territory to be left to determine its own future.

The countries named by Mr Trump on Jan 17 have backed Denmark, warning that the US military seizure of a territory in NATO could collapse the military alliance that Washington leads.

“The president’s announcement comes as a surprise,” Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a statement.

European countries and the European Council said they were coordinating on a response to the tariff threat.

“The European Union will always be very firm in defending international law, wherever it may be, which of course begins within the territory of the member states of the European Union,” European Council President Antonio Costa said.

Officials from Norway, Sweden, France and Germany reiterated support for Denmark on Jan 17 and said tariffs should not be part of Greenland discussions.

“We will not let ourselves be blackmailed. Only Denmark and Greenland decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson posted on X.

Trade deals under threat?

The Jan 17 threat could derail tentative deals Mr Trump struck in 2025 with the European Union and Great Britain. The deals included baseline levies of 15 per cent on imports from Europe and 10 per cent on most British goods.

“The biggest danger, it seems to me, is his decision to treat some EU countries different from others,” said Mr William Reinsch, a trade expert at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

“I’m not surprised... It may well convince the European Parliament that it is pointless to approve the trade agreement with the US, since Trump is already bypassing it.”

Mr Trump floated the general idea of tariffs over Greenland on Jan 16, without citing a legal basis for doing so. Tariffs have become his weapon of choice in seeking to compel American adversaries and allies alike to meet his demands.

He said this week he would put 25 per cent tariffs on any country trading with Iran as that country suppressed anti-government protests, though there has been no official documentation from the White House of the policy on its website, nor information about the legal authority Mr Trump would use.

The US Supreme Court has heard arguments on the legality of Mr Trump’s sweeping tariffs, and any decision by the top US judicial body would have major implications on the global economy and US presidential powers.

The encroaching presence of China and Russia makes Greenland vital to US security interests, Mr Trump has said. Danish and other European officials have pointed out that Greenland is already covered by NATO’s collective security pact.

A US military base, Pituffik Space Base, is already in Greenland, with around 200 personnel, and a 1951 agreement allows the US to deploy as many forces as it wants in the Danish territory.

That has led many European officials to conclude that Mr Trump is motivated more by a desire to expand US territory than security concerns.

Europeans should not react hastily to Mr Trump’s tariff threat, said Mr Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING Research.

“Just ignore it and wait and see,” Mr Brzeski told Reuters. “Europe has shown that it will not accept everything, and so the tariffs are actually already a step forward compared to the threatened military invasion.” REUTERS