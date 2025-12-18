Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington on Dec 17.

US President Donald Trump promised Americans an economic boom in an address to the nation on the night of Dec 1 7, while blaming Democratic predecessor Joe Biden for high prices that have hit the Republican’s popularity.

“Good evening America. Eleven months ago I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it,” the 79-year-old said in his live speech from the White House at the end of his first year back in power.

Mr Trump faces growing voter anger over the issue of affordability despite his efforts to dismiss it as a “hoax” by Democrats, sparking Republican fears they could be punished in the 2026 midterm elections.

The billionaire president insisted that prices of gas and groceries that have worried Americans were “falling rapidly, and it’s not done yet. But boy, are we making progress”.

In a surprise announcement, Mr Trump said that 1.45 million United States military service members would each receive “warrior dividend” bonus checks for US$1,776 (S$2,295) before Christmas, paid for with revenues raised from tariffs.

He added that specific amount was in honor of the year of the founding of the United States, the 250th anniversary of which the country will celebrate in 2026 .

Mr Trump then promised that “we are poised for an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen” in 2026, when the United States will co-host the FIFA World Cup, with Canada and Mexico.

But while the White House had billed the speech as a chance for Mr Trump to set out his economic agenda for the rest of his second term, much of it consisted on attacks on familiar targets.

He repeatedly raged against Mr Biden, the Democrats, and migrants whom he said “stole American jobs”.

Mr Trump’s speech comes at the end of a whirlwind year in which he has launched an unprecedented display of presidential power, including a crackdown on migration and the targeting of political opponents.

Next chairman of US Federal Reserve

Mr Trump on Dec 17 said the next chairman of the US Federal Reserve will be someone who believes in lower interest rates “by a lot”.

“I’ll soon announce our next chairman of the Federal Reserve, someone who believes in lower interest rates, by a lot, and mortgage payments will be coming down even further,” Mr Trump said.

He had previously indicated that he will announce his chosen successor to current Fed Chair Jerome Powell early in 2026 .

All of the known finalists – White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and current Fed Governor Chris Waller – advocate for interest rates to be lower than they are now.

None, however, has expressly indicated they would push the US central bank to slash rates as low as Mr Trump has demanded, in some cases to as low as a crisis-level 1 per cent. The current Fed rate ranges from 3.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent, and not even his latest appointee, Governor Stephen Miran, advocates for a rate anywhere near that low.

Mr Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire for lower mortgage rates, but the interest rate the Fed controls has only limited effect on longer-term borrowing costs. Those are more typically influenced by longer-term rates the Fed has less sway over, such as the 10-year Treasury note yield.

That rate is moved by investors’ expectations for US economic growth and inflation and on balance has changed little in the last year . Mortgage rates have been stuck in the 6.3 per cent to 6.4 per cent range since Labour Day and show little indication of moving lower.

Tariff impact

Many economists say Mr Trump’s tariffs have contributed to higher prices for some goods, though the overall impact has been much less than many forecasters predicted earlier this year. Mr Trump on Dec 17 argued his tariffs are delivering economic gains and luring investment in domestic manufacturing.

Still, Mr Trump’s speech offered a muddled message on price levels. He said at one point that he was “bringing them down very fast,” while later acknowledging ongoing inflation he said was outpaced by wage growth.

Mr Trump also heralded his tariff barrage, indicating it would fund the payments to military members and had been a useful cudgel in settling conflicts abroad – though the levies are import taxes that historically raise costs.

Adding to his woes, US hiring has been lackluster in recent months, with any gains largely propelled by steady hiring in health care. The latest jobs report showed employers added 64,000 jobs in November, thanks to health care hiring and the strongest advance in construction employment in more than a year. Manufacturers, however, shed jobs for a seventh straight month.

Healthcare website launch

Health care also poses a particular challenge with expected cost increases for millions of Americans. Enhanced subsidies under the Affordable Care Act are slated to expire at the end of 2025 and Congress is deadlocked over how to address the issue.

Mr Trump depicted his opposition to extending the subsidies as an effort to take on health insurance companies, though many questions remain about how his strategy would work and if it could deliver cheaper or better health outcomes.

“The money should go to the people, that’s you, so they can buy their own health insurance, which will give far better benefits at much lower cost,” he said.

Mr Trump also touted his plans to launch a new website in 20 26 that will allow Americans to buy discounted prescription drugs directly from the government. Numerous pharmaceutical companies have offered to participate in exchange for tariff exemptions.

Poll worries for Trump

Tolls show what Americans are most concerned about is high prices, which experts say are partly fuelled by the tariffs he has slapped on trading partners around the world.

The inflation problem also dogged Mr Biden as he tried to heal the US economy after the Covid pandemic, and the Democrat unsuccessfully tried similar arguments with voters about economic good times to come.

Mr Trump got his worst approval ratings ever for his handling of the economy in a PBS News/NPR/Marist poll published on Dec 17 , with 57 per cent of Americans disapproving and expressing concerns about the cost of living.

A YouGov poll published Dec 16 showed that 52 per cent of Americans thought the economy was getting worse under Mr Trump.

He has also faced criticism from his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement for focusing on peace deals in Ukraine and Gaza and on tensions with Venezuela, instead of domestic issues.

Mr Trump did not mention Ukraine or Venezuela, but did boast about the Gaza ceasefire, the US attacks on Iran’s nuclear programme, and what he calls a war on drug traffickers.

There are signs Mr Trump’s team has had a wake-up call on the economy in recent weeks, with the midterm election s in 2026 for the control of Congress already looming.

Republicans lost heavily in elections in November for the mayor of New York and governorships in Virginia and New Jersey, while Democrats ran them close in a previously safe area in Tennessee.

The president is now ramping up his domestic travel to push his economic message.

Last week in Pennsylvania he promised to “make America affordable again,” and on Dec 12 he is due to give another campaign-style rally in North Carolina.

Vice-President JD Vance – who is rapidly becoming Mr Trump’s messenger on the issue as he eyes his own presidential run in 2028 – also urged voters to show patience during a speech on Dec 16 . AFP, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG



