Trump verdict confirms how far former master of New York City has fallen

NEW YORK – New York City was once Donald Trump’s playground, the place where he made his name and then plastered it everywhere he could.

Now, the city that helped make him rich and famous has become his battleground. And Trump keeps losing.

His conviction this past week was the third and heaviest blow the former president has been dealt in his erstwhile hometown this year – a series of challenges to his ego, his bottom line, and now, perhaps, his freedom.

His felony conviction on May 30, delivered by a jury of 12 Manhattan residents, brought with it the possibility that he could eventually be imprisoned in New York, a far cry from the image he spent decades cultivating as a real estate mogul and man about town.

In February, Trump endured another humiliation: a judgment of more than US$450 million (S$608 million) in a civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James for overvaluing his net worth. The ruling undermined a central element of his public identity as a brilliant business person.

And in January, another jury in Manhattan ordered the former president to pay US$83.3 million for defaming writer E Jean Carroll, whom Trump had been found liable for sexually abusing in a changing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s.

Taken as a whole, the three cases have steadily chipped away at the persona Trump built across his decades in New York City, even as most polls show him continuing to lead this fall’s presidential race.

Election results from 2016 and 2020 in Manhattan, where Trump lost badly, suggest he wore out his welcome there some time ago. On May 31, as the latest big blow sunk in, some New Yorkers seemed to suggest they were happy he had relocated to Florida.

“I think that a lot of people feel that way about him: that he is old news,” said Mr George Arzt, a long-time political and media consultant who has known Trump for decades and who worked for Mayor Ed Koch, who died in 2013 and was one of Trump’s nemeses. Many New Yorkers, Mr Arzt said, “would like to push him out of the headlines”.

Trump, at a Trump Tower news conference on May 31, criticised the 34-felony verdict sharply and said that he planned to appeal. But he also seemed to acknowledge that the charges he had been convicted of – falsifying business records – hit at the heart of his image as a master of financial dealings.

“It sounds so bad when they say falsifying this, that’s a bad thing for me,” he said. “I’ve never had that before.”

The criminal trial, like the civil fraud case, pulled back the curtain on many of Trump’s business practices, as prosecutors dove into his penny-pinching and his refusal to pay debts, including initially stalling to pay a porn actor, Ms Stormy Daniels, the US$130,000 sum at the centre of the case.