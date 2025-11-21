Trump, Vance not invited to Dick Cheney’s Washington funeral

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Guests at the funeral for former US vice-president Dick Cheney included (front row, from left) former US president George W. Bush, his wife Laura, former US president Joe Biden, his wife Jill, and former US vice-presidents Kamala Harris and Mike Pence.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump and Vice-President J.D. Vance were not invited to the Nov 20 funeral service for former vice-president Dick Cheney, according to a White House official.

Former US leaders, lawmakers and other dignitaries gathered at Washington’s National Cathedral to remember the powerful and divisive former vice-president, who was a vocal opponent of Mr Trump.

Guests included former US presidents Joe Biden and George W. Bush as well as former US vice-president Kamala Harris and Mr Mike Pence, who served as US vice-president in Mr Trump’s first term.

Mr Cheney, a former Wyoming congressman and secretary of defence who was a driving force behind the US invasion of Iraq as vice-president in 2003, died at age 84 on Nov 3.

He criticised Mr Trump’s false claims of victory in the 2020 presidential election and the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by his supporters. He endorsed Mr Trump’s opponent, Democrat Kamala Harris, in the 2024 election.

“In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Mr Cheney said.

Mr Trump has not expressed condolences to Mr Cheney’s family. The White House has previously said they were “aware” of Mr Cheney’s passing.

Flags at the White House have been flying at half staff.

Mr Vance said at a Breitbart News event on Nov 20: “My condolences go to Dick Cheney and his family.

“Obviously, there’s some political disagreements there.” REUTERS