Trump reaped over US$1 billion from fraud, New York says as civil trial begins

NEW YORK – Donald Trump gained more than US$1 billion (S$1.37 billion) by lying about the value of his assets to banks and insurers, lawyers for the New York state attorney general told a judge on Monday in a civil fraud case that could deal a major blow to the former president's real estate empire.

Kevin Wallace, a lawyer in state Attorney General Letitia James' office, said in his opening statement in a downtown Manhattan courtroom that Trump described his finances to banks and insurers in a "materially inaccurate way" for a decade.

Wallace said Trump did this to get better loan terms and lower insurance premiums, illegally generating more than US$1 billion of financial benefits.

"This isn't business as usual, and this isn't how sophisticated parties deal with each other," Wallace said. "These are not victimless crimes."

Christopher Kise, a lawyer for Trump, countered in his opening statement that the financials for Trump and the Trump organization were entirely legal.

"It is one of the most highly successful brands in the world, and he has made a fortune literally being right about real estate investments," Kise said. "There was no intent to defraud, there was no illegality, there was no default, there was no breach, there was no reliance from the banks, there were no unjust profits, and there were no victims."

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is accused by James of inflating his assets and his own net worth from 2011 to 2021.

James is seeking at least US$250 million in fines, a permanent ban against Trump and his sons Donald Jr and Eric from running businesses in New York and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump and the Trump Organization.

Before entering the courtroom, Trump called the case "a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time.

"We have a great company. I built a great company. It's tremendous," he continued. "It's got some of the greatest real estate assets in the world. And now I have to go in before a rogue judge."

Trump wore a dark blue suit, a brighter blue tie and an American flag pin on his lapel.

He again called James, who is Black, "racist," and said the Democrat had a vendetta against him.

James said her office was ready to prove its case.

"The law is both powerful and fragile," she said before entering the courtroom. "No matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law."